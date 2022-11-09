Orchids and onions, or, if you prefer, kudos and raspberries for the following:
Orchids and kudos for the organizers of the several trick-or-treat events. It was pure joy to see so many families and costumed little ones downtown, at the American Legion, at LCCC and various churches. I'm a little disappointed that for the first year ever I had no trick-or-treaters at the house, but I'm cheered to see how Cheyenne can make this holiday so much fun for kids and families.
On the other hand, onions and raspberries for the organizers who are hoodwinking parents with sham "press conferences" loaded with demonizing. Just a few sickening examples include: "teachers and librarians are grooming children for the sex trade"; racial rhetoric not heard since the 1960s: "children of color lower district achievement scores"; labeling nonsense: "gender identity is a religion".
Perhaps there are some legitimate concerns about curricula, but Superintendent Schroeder bringing in out-of-district, out-of-county, out-of-state and even out-of-country hysterics, fanatics, demagogues and wingnuts is only taking advantage of well-meaning parents. By my observation, at least one-third or more were clearly disagreeing with what was being presented as "science" and "fact."
That he later told the press how happy he was at the "roomfuls of supporters" suggests just out of touch he, his followers and state legislators who encouraged this poppycock are. I say to them, keep it up if you want to lose even more teachers, librarians, counselors and other district staff.
Or may that be the intent? Destroy the public schools and use our tax money for private charter schools (unlike the current public charter school in District 1)? Come on folks, don't let it happen on our watch!