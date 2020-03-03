This budget session, our legislators introduced three anti-abortion bills. This confuses me, because none of them relate to the budget, and research shows that they do little to nothing to actually decrease abortions (though they do decrease the safety of abortions).
I’m even more confused because over 40% of women report financial concerns as their main reason for having an abortion, which might be relevant to the conversation. Luckily, I have some research-backed ideas that actually decrease abortion AND can help lawmakers introduce legislation that involves the budget!