I read Bill Sniffin’s road report in the Wednesday paper. I understand how he felt on the road and decided to give my road report. I hope Mr. Sniffin enjoys mine.
On Friday, June 5, I packed my 2005 Harley and headed for the open road. I met my riding partner in Hugo, Colorado, for lunch, and we headed south, bound for Laredo, Texas, at the bottom of U.S. Highway 83. We spent the night in Boise City, Oklahoma, and Big Spring, Texas, arriving in Laredo on Sunday. We would leave and stop early because of the 100-degree heat.