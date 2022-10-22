Harriet Hageman doesn't seem to "get it." There is a reason that 51 distinguished attorneys in Wyoming sent her a letter calling her out on her recent speech that the 2020 election was "absolutely rigged."

She had to say those final words in order to fulfill the requirement of the LEPER (Loser Ex-President Encouraging Rioting) for endorsing her. It was all about winning the election and not about representing the people of Wyoming. We now know that she is willing to go to any extreme, including lying, in order to get elected (and, in the future, reelected).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus