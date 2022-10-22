Harriet Hageman doesn't seem to "get it." There is a reason that 51 distinguished attorneys in Wyoming sent her a letter calling her out on her recent speech that the 2020 election was "absolutely rigged."
She had to say those final words in order to fulfill the requirement of the LEPER (Loser Ex-President Encouraging Rioting) for endorsing her. It was all about winning the election and not about representing the people of Wyoming. We now know that she is willing to go to any extreme, including lying, in order to get elected (and, in the future, reelected).
For this Vietnam veteran, this was an act of treason. She publicly stated that we did not have a fair and free election in 2020, despite all of the evidence to the contrary. For me, a proud RINO (Republican In Name Only), this brands her as a "traitor." Many of my brothers and sisters fought and died for this country to preserve our democratic republic and our fair and non-fraudulent elections. I would ask that Hageman NOT be allowed to attend any military memorial services in the future.
Tearing down our country is NOT a First Amendment right for someone who wants to represent Wyoming at any level of government. Calling our elections "rigged" is like shouting "fire" in a crowded theater; people get hurt (and they did on Jan. 6, 2021).
She now has stooped lower than the WUSSES (Weak US Senators Employing Silence – so they can get reelected). Our senators still refuse to call out the "BIG LIE," which is almost as bad (or even worse) than publicly agreeing with the LEPER. But I was pleased that there were no articles last Memorial Day about our senator traitors attending any of those sacred ceremonies.
Our republic is in real danger if my Republican Party allows the return of the LEPER in the 2024 election. We will become the party of lies, of hatred, of the loss of peaceful transition, of the loss of decency in an election.
Yoda would tell us that "the cult is strong within Wyoming, it is."