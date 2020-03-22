My wife and I are in our mid-70s. We have been on Social Security for several years. However, we, like many other retirees, have augmented our income with a small business where we sell T-shirts, books, hoodies and other car-related merchandise.
This not only increases our income and lifestyle, but keeps us from having to rely on government aid, such as food stamps, and Meals on Wheels. We and many other people we know have been doing this for many years.
Now that many of the venues have been shut down – whether they are craft shows, car shows, fairs, etc. – this income has stopped. Other people are like us in that they have the cost of prepaid events that may not be recouped, inventory that must be paid for that cannot be sold, maintenance and insurance on vehicles that must be paid for but cannot be used.
We hope that our governmental representatives and senators will remember us when they make plans for governmental aid.