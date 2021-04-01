In 2020, we had one of the most successful elections in Wyoming history. Over 260,000 Wyoming voters successfully cast their ballots. That was 62.6% of the voting age population, almost 5 percentage points higher than in 2016. It was not a record, but it was definitely well above average.
We did that in the middle of a pandemic and without any evidence of voter fraud. In short, by any standard the election of 2020 was a success. We had, and we have, a system that works.
In the wake of that election, the only legitimate question should be why did 37.4% of the voting age population decide to sit this one out? The Legislature should be asking themselves, what can we do to reach those friends and neighbors? What can we do to make the doors of our polling places accessible to everyone? But those are not the questions our current Legislature has used to frame the debate on House Bill 75.
House Bill 75 will not enhance voter confidence or encourage voter participation. It erects hurdles in the path of everyone and anyone exercising their constitutional right to vote. The proponents of this ill-conceived legislation may say requiring voters to produce identification is not a big hurdle. But it is an unnecessary hurdle intended to suppress voter participation using a nonexistent threat of voter fraud as an excuse.
I urge everyone to contact their representative and senator. Tell them to abandon this ill-conceived and unnecessary bill. Tell them that we have more than enough real problems to address. Encourage them to focus their attention instead on the very real budget issues that pose an actual threat to our state and to the future of our children. Let the county clerks of Wyoming do their job.
The 2020 election was a resounding success. If you must talk about election reform, find ways to increase voter access and encourage wider participation. Voting by mail works. No-fault absentee voting works. Give people the tools to make their choices heard. The people of Wyoming deserve nothing less.