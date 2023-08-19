Again, you have a Trump indictment plastered as a headline on your front page. I’m sure you’re aware that these indictments follow closely on congressional hearings exposing possible criminal actions by Joe Biden and his family in selling Joe Biden’s influence in the government to illegally benefit foreign individuals and corporations, in, in many cases, unfriendly countries.

These revelations, from whistleblowers and subpoenaed witnesses point to bribery and, yes, treason by Joe Biden, both of which are laid out in the Constitution as impeachable offenses. Other hearings have revealed coverups of Biden family criminality by the FBI and Department of Justice, and urging by government officials to social media companies to censure valid news and conservative commentary.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus