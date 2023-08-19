Again, you have a Trump indictment plastered as a headline on your front page. I’m sure you’re aware that these indictments follow closely on congressional hearings exposing possible criminal actions by Joe Biden and his family in selling Joe Biden’s influence in the government to illegally benefit foreign individuals and corporations, in, in many cases, unfriendly countries.
These revelations, from whistleblowers and subpoenaed witnesses point to bribery and, yes, treason by Joe Biden, both of which are laid out in the Constitution as impeachable offenses. Other hearings have revealed coverups of Biden family criminality by the FBI and Department of Justice, and urging by government officials to social media companies to censure valid news and conservative commentary.
Yet none of this news shows up on the front page of the Tribune Eagle, just a smattering indicating little import on the back pages.
Many people believe the recent indictments of President Trump are a continuance of false allegations against him during his 2016 campaign and during his term in office, that all proved unfounded. I remember when you had initial indictments of the Mueller investigation into Trump Russian collusion splattered across the front page of the Tribune Eagle. Those turned out to be baseless, and when it was revealed that Hillary’s campaign originated the false Russian collusion allegations, that somehow wasn’t important news to the WTE.
One of those then indicted, Paul Manafort, was convicted to multiple years in prison for unrelated charges: money laundering, tax fraud and illegal foreign lobbying for activities in Ukraine, offenses for which the FBI and DOJ appear to be protecting Joe and Hunter Biden.
If you think you are going to sway the Wyoming populace that supports President Trump in large measure with your left-leaning headline news, left-leaning Associated Press articles and leftist columnists, I expect you’re going to be disappointed.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.