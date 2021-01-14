Sens. Barrasso and Lummis, as a constituent, I implore you to change your stance on the impeachment of the 45th president of the United States. I implore Rep. Cheney to strengthen her stance on the impeachment and removal of President Trump from office.
On the day of this nation’s election certification, Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald J. Trump attempted a coup to prevent his impending political loss. For his act, I demand the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, his removal from office, the prevention of his ability to ever hold office again and his incarceration pending trial.