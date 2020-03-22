COVID-19 is already here. I'm putting the pieces together now of what happened to me. January 3rd of this year, I traveled to Hawaii to work on a small wind turbine on the big island. On the plane next to me was a younger kid who coughed all the way there. When we were getting close to Kona, he told me he was in a Christian group that had been on tour in other parts of the the world, he was returning home to Hawaii.
That was a Friday; by Monday morning, I was ill. I laid in bed for the next two days with a fever and started feeling better a little while after that and returned home on the 12th of January.
About a week after being back in Cheyenne, I had days of feeling weak and my chest felt heavy. I went to quick care. Doctor told me to go to the ER. I took her advice not to ignore my symptoms, but having no health insurance, I walked out of Cheyenne Regional because I had no idea of what it would cost me.
I stopped working, got some blood work done and started taking better care of myself by getting vitamin D, eating healthy and cutting out alcohol. I took my results to another doctor here, but by then I was feeling much better, so he thought I might have "walking pneumonia" and told me to focus on building my immune system up through staying active and eating better. I got health insurance just in case a trip to the ER was still in the cards.
I still have some strange symptoms with my heart, lungs and liver that my holistic doctor will address soon. I'm 50, non-smoker, not overweight, fit, and it almost took me out.
No way to be sure what I had because we didn't even know it was here back then. Keep your immune system up, people.