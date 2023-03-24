If you are a veteran in crisis or concerned about someone who is, help is here.

In January, the new COMPACT Act went into effect across the U.S. The COMPACT Act is the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care and Treatment legislation. The act allows all honorably discharged veterans who are experiencing a suicidal crisis to go to ANY mental health care facility for no-cost treatment. Veterans do NOT need to be enrolled to use this benefit.

