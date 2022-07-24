Human trafficking isn’t just sex trafficking; it includes labor and organ trafficking. The Word Day Against Human Trafficking is Saturday, July 30.
There are several common indicators: whether a person is fearful, timid or submissive; shows signs of being deprived of food, water, sleep or medical care; does the person have freedom of movement, along with ownership of their own personal identification information? This is only a small sampling of some of the indicators.
You're invited to help in community awareness by getting involved through aides available at the Blue Campaign, a national public awareness campaign designed to educate the public, law enforcement and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond to possible cases.
Blue Campaign works closely with DHS Components to develop general awareness trainings, as well as specific educational resources to help reduce victimization within vulnerable populations. The website is www.dhs.gov/get-involved.
To get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 1-888-373-7888. To report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement, call 1-866-347-2423.
Please share this information with your family, friends, church and community organizations. Thank you!