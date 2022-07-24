Human trafficking isn’t just sex trafficking; it includes labor and organ trafficking. The Word Day Against Human Trafficking is Saturday, July 30.

There are several common indicators: whether a person is fearful, timid or submissive; shows signs of being deprived of food, water, sleep or medical care; does the person have freedom of movement, along with ownership of their own personal identification information? This is only a small sampling of some of the indicators.

