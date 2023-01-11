President Biden (along with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon) proclaimed January 2023 as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, reaffirming his administration's commitment to protect and empower survivors of all forms of human trafficking, to prosecute traffickers, and to bring an end to human trafficking in the United States and around the world.
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11. In recognition of this important day, and throughout the month of January, Blue Campaign hosts several special events and educational activities.
Blue Campaign’s largest initiative is #WearBlueDay on Jan. 11. To raise awareness of human trafficking, we invite the public to take photos of themselves, friends, family and colleagues wearing blue clothing and share them on social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – along with our #WearBlueDay hashtag. Anyone can participate; all you need is a piece of blue clothing!
Follow @DHSBlueCampaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about #WearBlueDay and campaign efforts throughout the year.
NOTE: The video "SEXTORTION, the Hidden Pandemic" will be shown Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the LCCC Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. Please plan to attend and share this information with family and friends. Thank you!