President Biden (along with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon) proclaimed January 2023 as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, reaffirming his administration's commitment to protect and empower survivors of all forms of human trafficking, to prosecute traffickers, and to bring an end to human trafficking in the United States and around the world.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11. In recognition of this important day, and throughout the month of January, Blue Campaign hosts several special events and educational activities.

