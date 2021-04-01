I pray our democracy works as a jury searches for the truth about George Floyd’s demise, be it drug overdose or homicide. Do jurors and our country have access to the whole truth about this Black man used as a poster image for Black Lives Matter?
Where are Martin Luther King’s followers who do not idolize a skin color, nor a character not worthy of it?
An internet Judge Judy segment streamed of Floyd when he was a teenager being sued for damages by a young Black girl whose car he stole and wrecked.
Judge Judy asked Floyd, “Why did you shove her down?”
Floyd said, “Because she wouldn’t give me her keys! Anyway, I shoved her onto the grass.”
“You mean she wouldn’t have been as hurt if you shoved her on the concrete? Are you still in high school?”
“Yeah, but I’m going to drop out. My grades aren’t good.”
When asked, Floyd’s present father answered he worked a menial job six days a week.
“Why don’t you work with him?”
“I do, a couple days a week, sometimes.”
“Why don’t you work more?”
“I gotta have my personal life.”
George Floyd was still unemployed 30 years later. He had nine felony convictions, and just the month before, he was arrested for use of meth and fentanyl. His autopsy showed he had four to five times above the legal fatality dosage. He was frothing at the mouth, maniacal and yelling, “I can’t breathe” – all drug overdose symptoms.
Ironically, this drug reaction became a slogan of “I Can’t Breathe” to politicize a Defund the Police movement and undergird earthly father’s and godly Father’s authorities. BLM’s first platform issue is to tear down the already crumbling nuclear family.
The jury’s truth search should not be forced with threat of terrorism.
The real issue is the sense of entitlement bought off by government programs and cushion laws. Also, loss of the nuclear family trust and the replacement of it through drugs is rampant.
“I Can’t Breathe” should be everybody’s call to action to demand the whole truth and nothing but the truth.