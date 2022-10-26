I would like to write about Marguerite Herman and her bid for a seat in House District 11. I have known Marguerite for many, many years. My most memorable, and what speaks volumes about who she is and what she brings to the table, are my experiences when she was the public representative for the Wyoming State Board of Nursing.

Initially, she was reserved. However, what I learned was that she was observing and listening. She became a very active member of the board, and not merely a token seat. She asserted herself to bring needed perspective to a board otherwise composed of nurse professionals. Marguerite also caught on very quickly to the issues involved in making policy decisions, as well as interjecting solid judgment in cases where a nursing license was on the line.

