I would like to write about Marguerite Herman and her bid for a seat in House District 11. I have known Marguerite for many, many years. My most memorable, and what speaks volumes about who she is and what she brings to the table, are my experiences when she was the public representative for the Wyoming State Board of Nursing.
Initially, she was reserved. However, what I learned was that she was observing and listening. She became a very active member of the board, and not merely a token seat. She asserted herself to bring needed perspective to a board otherwise composed of nurse professionals. Marguerite also caught on very quickly to the issues involved in making policy decisions, as well as interjecting solid judgment in cases where a nursing license was on the line.
Marguerite fully embraced the greater good of protecting the public, which was WSBN's main purpose. However, she also appreciated the impact on the nurse practitioner, the nurse or the nursing assistant whose license was subject to disciplinary action. She truly had a heart. At times, it is a very difficult balance. Over the many years I had the good fortune to work with her, she did not grow cynical, but took on the difficult issues, with solid judgment.
Marguerite did not have it easy. She worked hard. She talked out responses, including her convictions and commitment to her role. She earned respect. She built bridges. There is no doubt in my mind that she made the board better.
I know Marguerite as an intelligent diplomat. She works hard and improves by learning and listening. She is discerning, yet kind. She understands issues very quickly. Although she does not overreact, she was always ready to jump in to say what needed to be said and do what needed to be done. From an observational perspective, it was apparent that she brought her experience and grit to the school board.
Marguerite would be an excellent addition to the House and will represent House District 11 very well. I plan to vote for her. She deserves my vote.