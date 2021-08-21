The number of COVID-19 cases is rising, as is the number of deaths – both nationwide and in Wyoming. The delta variant is the cause, and the results are dire for Wyoming and for Laramie County.
Laramie County is now the hotbed of the Wyoming cases. Yet, two-thirds of eligible Laramie County residents are not vaccinated. It is a fact that vaccination prevents the spread of the disease and masks help the protection along. Yet, so many of us aren't vaccinated and don't wear a mask. After all, each individual has the right to choose what he or she will do.
But, what about my rights? I got vaccinated. I wore a mask. And now I have to wear one again because so many don't want to do either. Historically, when the rights of the individual affect the good of the many, the good of the many wins out. Seat belts, child car seats, speed limits, no smoking in public places are examples of the good of the many superseding the rights of the individual.
We are at that place now with COVID-19. The decision not to vaccinate is the driving cause of the spread of the delta variant. If the number of vaccinations do not increase, another, likely more virulent, variant will develop, and so it goes. Our government is not going to mandate vaccination, or masks, for that matter. So it is up to each of us to do what is right for the many even if it is not your first choice.
Get vaccinated so this pandemic will finally end. I did my part. You do yours.