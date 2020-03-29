Hitching Post buildings are a liability, not a gift Letter from Joe Dougherty | Cheyenne Mar 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The latest smoke and mirrors from city hall?The Hitching Post buildings are not a gift – they are a liability, for costly demolition and remediation. Save a little of that hand sanitizer for this deal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Letter To The Editor Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Submit a Letter to the Editor. Submit Subscribe to the Opinion Feed Subscribe/View E-Edition Your Dashboard Latest News 66: Remster Learn about April night skies, constellations 5 Colorado Pikes Peak region trails to keep you calm Fighting the coronavirus with disinfecting sprays and solutions: What works? COVID-19: Tips for mindfulness and coping with anxiety How to date during coronavirus "We're in this human experiment": Researchers study effects of coronavirus social isolation Ready to exercise at home? We have a workout for you. Newborns 03-29-20 Television Q&A: Is "Blindspot" coming back? Most Popular Articles ArticlesCoronavirus case count jumps to 44, third closure order issuedWyoming coronavirus case count jumps to 53; Gordon urges people to stay homeAfter a decade of vacancy, Hitching Post finally to be purchasedCoronavirus cases up to 82 in Wyoming; Teton County issues stay-at-home order for those over 65National data company gives Wyoming worst grade in social distancingSixth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Laramie CountyPublic health orders extended for two weeks as case count hits 73Governor, state health officer issue third closure orderWheeler: A junior high teacher's letter to her homebound studentsSupreme Court reverses, remands decision on Laramie County Fair Board Upcoming Events Mar 29 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Sun, Mar 29, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 Mar 29 Upcycle Show Sun, Mar 29, 2020 Office Manager Free Mar 29 Glass Art Show Sun, Mar 29, 2020 Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Free Mar 29 Bluegrass Gospel Jam Sun, Mar 29, 2020 Cross-T Cowboy Ministries Free Mar 30 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Mon, Mar 30, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 Mar 30 Upcycle Show Mon, Mar 30, 2020 Office Manager Free Mar 30 Glass Art Show Mon, Mar 30, 2020 Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Free Mar 31 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Tue, Mar 31, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11