I have held off for quite some time in sending a letter to the editor for a variety of reasons, and knowing that COVID-19 has been a much larger priority. However, as time has passed, I share many of the questions other residents of Wyoming have regarding funding to the state during an emergency.
Many of the questions revolve around how the taxpayers will be impacted in the future and what will this money be used for. But also, I want to highlight the fact that Gov. Gordon has supported the Wyoming National Guard in their defiance of federal Equal Employment and Opportunity (EEO) laws.
In July of last year, the Tribune Eagle was the only newspaper brave enough to report the story titled "Wyoming Guard rejects EEOC jurisdiction in 2012 harassment complaint." That case number is EEOC No. 541-2013-00084X, Agency No. 2193924.
That case specifically highlights that not only the Wyoming Guard (as a state and federally funded agency) refuses to comply with federal laws, but that they do so with such utter disregard of the law they openly advise they have no requirement to comply with federal civil rights laws.
This should be troublesome to many for a variety of reasons, but notably NOW when Gov. Gordon is requesting over a billion dollars in federal aid to the state of Wyoming. How is it possible to defy federal laws, yet still acquire federal funding, Gov. Gordon?