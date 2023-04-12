I want to thank the WTE for its April 6 article regarding the Cheyenne Planning and Development Department's proposed change regarding the protest petition and annexation and zoning.
At this time ,the proposal has been postponed until the June 5 Planning Commission meeting. I encourage all Cheyenne residents to stay very alert to this issue and proposed changes.
They are proposing to eliminate the protest petition when a request for annexation and zoning occur together. There are several county pockets within the city limits that the city of Cheyenne plans to annex into the city. Those whose property borders said county pockets really need to stay on top of this issue. If the protest petition is eliminated, you will have little say as to what might be built in your "backyard."
The protest petition, if certified by the county clerk, is a process for property owners within 140 feet of the proposed property to be annexed/zoned to cause a supermajority vote (8 out of 10 votes) for the City Council to pass a zone change, rather than a simple majority. If eliminated, it basically would give developers/builders an opportunity to build whatever they want, with little input from you and your neighbors.
Since the issue has be postponed until June, I encourage everyone to stay alert to Public Notices for annexation in the newspaper and posted signs (they are small and often not too visible). Go online and get the agendas for upcoming Planning Commission and City Council meetings so you are aware if the proposed changes are going to be heard. Contact your City Council representatives with your concerns and let them know you do not want to be silenced by the elimination of the protest petition.
Have a say in protecting your property/investments, rather than developers "making good on their investment." Don't let developers/builders put something in your neighborhood that adversely affects you and your neighborhood, something like a large apartment complex in a neighborhood surrounded by single-family homes.