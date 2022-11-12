Well wishes to Randy Hickman, retiring as Streets and Alley manager, and welcome to his successor, Bill Gonzales.

After 40 years, let's hope Mr. Gonzales can make some changes. Finally come up with a plan to start systemically paving the side streets that are potholed and patchworked to death. Maybe even some new signage warning of school crossings and even speed limits. Stop signs? What are those? As I have said many times, a few speed bumps by the school by me would totally fix that problem. At least the speeders would learn to take the paved streets, not the potholed side streets just waiting for some poor person to be ran down.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus