Well wishes to Randy Hickman, retiring as Streets and Alley manager, and welcome to his successor, Bill Gonzales.
After 40 years, let's hope Mr. Gonzales can make some changes. Finally come up with a plan to start systemically paving the side streets that are potholed and patchworked to death. Maybe even some new signage warning of school crossings and even speed limits. Stop signs? What are those? As I have said many times, a few speed bumps by the school by me would totally fix that problem. At least the speeders would learn to take the paved streets, not the potholed side streets just waiting for some poor person to be ran down.
Heck, the school buses alone roar down those streets. A police car to sit once or so a month by the schools ... well, that’s not going to happen. And the alleys. OMG, maybe just a weed whacker once in a while?
Who knows what it would take to really have the flood canals actually cleared out so they would actually avert a flood. Whole forests have grown up in 40 years of neglect. Yet another lawsuit waiting to rain down on the city when it floods whole subdivisions. Heck, I would chip in some funds if I was guaranteed they would get used on my part of town.
Well, time will tell, and I am not holding my breath. It's not the squeaky wheel that gets the oil here, it's who is who that dictates what gets prioritized in Cheyenne.