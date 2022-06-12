I'm a 71 years old responsible firearm owner. I've been shooting and hunting since I was 5, and have never had an accident or committed a crime with a firearm.
To me, “gun control” means using, maintaining and storing my firearms efficiently, competently and safely.
While I constantly hear and read all kinds of misinformation and misrepresentation about firearms and firearm owners, I've never heard anybody ask firearm owners for their help or ideas regarding the firearms problems in the U.S.
That doesn’t make any sense to me. If you have a vehicle, plumbing, air conditioning or similar problem, you ask for help from someone knowledgeable in that particular field, right? Well then, who better to ask for help regarding firearm problems than firearm owners?
Many of us have ideas that we think could have a positive effect on these problems, but hesitate to speak out because if we do, radicals on one side of the debate accuse us of being "traitors to the cause," and radicals on the other side accuse us of being "uncaring gun fanatics attempting to white wash the blood on our hands." These are actual comments I've gotten, by the way.
Is it "common sense" to raise the age to buy a rifle to 21? Sure, if you also raise the age to join the military to 21, because if you're not mature enough to do the first, then how can you be mature enough to do the second? By the way, I joined the Marine Corps when I was 17.
My idea of a "common sense" proposal? Make completion of a comprehensive firearm safety and shooting course a prerequisite to buying a firearm. All studies have shown that trained firearm owners are safer firearm owners, and if you can't get through a course I passed when I was 10 years old, then I don't want you around me with a firearm.
It's past time for responsible firearm owners to step up and speak out. Don't leave these decisions to politicians and lawyers, because they've shown repeatedly that they can't be trusted with citizens' rights. Molon Labe.