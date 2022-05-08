A few weeks back, an opinion I submitted was published. It was about the deplorable condition of many streets and flood control ditches in the surrounding area. What I failed to mention was the crosswalks.
I live on a street with a school on it. Pretty much zero signage. Not unusual to see vehicles doing about 50 mph. I try and drive 20 mph down my block and someone is always tailgating me.
Yes, the crosswalks – as another editorial stated – are a disaster not only waiting to happen, but now has happened. It does seem like the lives of our schoolchildren would beat out a host of other projects. To spend money on things like school crossings or even speed limit signs seem more attainable than blowing it off as a $30,000 price is thrown out to discourage a solution.
I have copied the mayor’s office on some of these editorials, but, alas, no reply. And with the redistricting debacle, who knows who I contact for my district.
It seems that some temporary solution could even be discussed. God only knows why it takes tragedy for people to wake up.
Along with a solution to the crumbling dangerous sidewalks, maybe something besides $30,000 a pop for a school crossing idea? Maybe a few speed bumps would persuade people to slow down or find a new route? As simple solution for starters? A speed bump at the start of the school zone and one at the crossing.
Also, add a few signs down each block to warn of speed and speed bumps. Perhaps even a police car once every few weeks to sit before or after a crossing? Bueller?
Like my Mom used to say, “Where there is a will, there’s a way.” Seems like money isn’t the only issue. Perhaps it’s the will? The all-or-nothing approach shouldn’t put the safety of people's lives at risk.