I wondered what incited Mr. Breen to his April 19 personal tirade in this newspaper against the author of the April 14 op-ed “Moderates then and now: The Letter from a Birmingham Jail has much to say, still today.” Breen identified no specific evidence to support his charges of dishonesty and racism against Lange. Let’s look back at Lange’s commentary (https://tinyurl.com/8b8watua), and perhaps discern what prompted the outrage.
First I wondered if Mr. Breen was offended by Lange quoting Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s religious foundation for social justice: “A just law is a man-made code that squares with the moral law or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law.” Might anti-religious bias be the cause of Mr. Breen’s unsupported accusations, including of “white Christian nationalist application of natural law”?
Second, did Jonathan Lange’s accurate excerpt of harsh words from Dr. King’s letter from a Birmingham jail simply hurt Mr. Breen’s feelings? Lange noted that 60 years ago, Dr. King wrote “… the white moderate ... is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; [and] prefers a negative peace, which is the absence of tension, to a positive peace, which is the presence of justice,” and people should, rather, “understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice.” I re-read that section of Dr. King’s great letter in search of any distortion, but found Lange accurately represented the argument, and nothing like the twisting, contortion or “indecency” that Breen imagines.
Jonathan Lange’s column is a good reminder that it’s worth our time to read or reread The Letter from a Birmingham Jail in its entirety. King concluded with the hope that “love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.” Wherever we are on the political spectrum, could we who write for this Opinion section just follow Dr. King’s model and make our arguments civilly, rather than resorting to personal attacks?