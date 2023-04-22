I wondered what incited Mr. Breen to his April 19 personal tirade in this newspaper against the author of the April 14 op-ed “Moderates then and now: The Letter from a Birmingham Jail has much to say, still today.” Breen identified no specific evidence to support his charges of dishonesty and racism against Lange. Let’s look back at Lange’s commentary (https://tinyurl.com/8b8watua), and perhaps discern what prompted the outrage.

First I wondered if Mr. Breen was offended by Lange quoting Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s religious foundation for social justice: “A just law is a man-made code that squares with the moral law or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law.” Might anti-religious bias be the cause of Mr. Breen’s unsupported accusations, including of “white Christian nationalist application of natural law”?

