According to KGAB on April 21, Mayor Orr stated the orders shutting down schools and a variety of businesses and prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people could be extended another month.
The front page of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on April 22 states the “City Council looks for CFD security solution” discussing security for the next five years.
My question: IF the COVID 19 virus is so threatening to our health that we can’t have gatherings of more than 10 people for another month THEN why would we allow Cheyenne Frontier Days to be held this year? According to the July 29, 2019, report on KGAB, the nightly show attendance was 120,518, the rodeo attendance was 97,373 and the four parades had the attendance of 90,000.
If Mayor Orr or any official state we need to continue shutting down businesses and prohibiting gatherings of larger than 10 people, then it makes logical sense we cancel Cheyenne Frontier Days! I guess they feel the virus will “disappear” July 17.
I am saying if we can’t handle groups of more than 10 people until sometime in May (or even now), then how is the city going to handle over 100,000 attendees from all around the United States during Cheyenne Frontier Days beginning the middle of July?