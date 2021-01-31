I fear for the future of our country with so much of the media spewing lies, half-truths and conspiracy theories that many Trump followers believed and acted upon and continue to believe. Even when Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, said that the Justice Department could find no evidence of voter fraud, they kept on believing, and we ended up with the insurrection of the Capitol.
How can we counteract these lies? One way is to confront them with lawsuits. “Without explicitly addressing their prior coverage, Fox News and Newsmax both aired segments ... walking back ... election fraud claims centering around voting machines manufacturer Smartmatic, which earlier this month delivered legal notices to a trio of conservative networks for promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the company.” (forbes.com)