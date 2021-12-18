Wyoming legislators are seeking to regain control of grizzly bear management from the federal government by delisting the grizzlies of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the Endangered Species Act. However, excessive hunting once ESA protections are lifted could result in another drastic decline in grizzly populations – the third since these bears were first granted protections in 1975.
This raises the question: how might Wyoming legislators sustain healthy grizzly populations while minimizing human-bear conflict? One promising solution is to continue developing Wyoming’s wildlife corridors.
The recent infrastructure bill earmarked $350 million for wildlife corridors. Wyoming has already been a leader in developing key wildlife corridors and crossings throughout the state, most notably the overpasses along Interstate 80, which have vastly decreased pronghorn mortalities during their spring and fall migrations.
Although grizzlies do not migrate seasonally, they are highly mobile, with a range of up to 500 miles. Implementing wildlife corridors for grizzlies may benefit their genetic health, physical welfare and allow wildlife analysts to direct their movements into areas where they are less likely to come into direct contact with humans.