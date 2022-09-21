I see Hageman, though not even elected, is already working to pay back that nut case Ron Paul for his support. I am thinking she has a long list of paybacks she made to pry her way into position.
I read some article that the writer said, "We don’t care about January 6th." Wow, either truly naïve about American history or brainwashed.
Hageman is trying to satisfy revenge on Fauci? For who? Politicians will say one thing and the next day change it. The mob that was brainwashed into thinking it was OK to attempt a violent coup, the likes of we haven’t seen in our lifetimes, are now going off to jail for their obvious crimes.
Our children are growing up believing it's OK to hate your neighbor, calling names like a schoolyard bully is OK. Hang Mike Pence? Really? Lying, cheating, making up excuses for everything. And hell, if you lose, you just claim the other guy cheated to satisfy the hoax.
No wonder individuals go on a killing spree, because that seems the only way out in their delusional minds. But the politician that approved this new morality is also the only way out?
I want a real hero who wants to help us, the middle class, get back on track. Giving the rich people more ended, for me, with Reagan. Sorry, crooks still go to jail, in my books. I see massive breaks for the well-off, and small breaks for us that will end soon.
In what reality do we not need to control our government, but instead destroy it? We need to fix, not tear it down. To lose all that was fought for to end tyranny, only to bring it back?
I am totally mystified that people think the Trump Card is the great white hope. I just don’t get how anyone from a western state can think a reality TV city slicker con man is really their god. Don’t we all need to step back and compare this with world history and past events before we make a choice?