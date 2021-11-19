So begins "Fahrenheit 451," with a description of the pleasure derived by burning books.
In Laramie County School District 1, the burning is beginning – at least a metaphorical burning.
Because an undetermined number of parents is terrified of illustrated drawings of seahorses, two pages of "Seahorse: The Shyest Fish in the Sea" will be censored across the district – a mandate from the Department of Instruction.
To make that clear, the Department of Instruction of a public school district is taking it upon itself to censor, to bowdlerize, to “burn” passages of texts because some unnamed parents are scared of the intellectual activity of reading and the discussions that follow.
In other words, my daughters’ education is now being jeopardized, censored, by administrators.
To borrow from another book, we have empowered a Ministry of Truth to erase “offending” passages, making sure that war is peace, freedom is slavery and ignorance is truth.
The last tenet rings especially loudly here.
And, the question is this: for whom will the bell toll next? Will these unnamed, but loud criticizers of text, these self-appointed censors for all, come for other texts? What will satiate their appetite for burning, for destruction? How many other students’ education will be curtailed, will be sanitized, just so they can “bring down the tatters and charcoal ruins of history”?
Since the Department of Instruction is intent on taking the anti-intellectual whims of a minority and passing it off as mandates for everyone, I asked for an accommodation to allow my daughters to have exposure to the full text, to the full program, to the entirety of their education.
I would suggest those of you who agree to do the same. Contact the Department of Instruction and ask for the accommodation for your children to be granted access to the entire texts, and not just the purged and abridged versions.
In "Shout," Anderson writes, “Censorship is the child of fear / the father of ignorance / and the desperate weapon of fascists everywhere.”
That censorship is here now, and should be opposed.