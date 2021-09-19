While I wholeheartedly agree with Rep. Lummis that federal lands, both grassland and timber, have been ignored the last few years by the governmental agencies assigned to manage them, it cannot be overlooked that the primary cause of wildfires in the west is drought.
That is the elephant in the room: no rain. The drying up of rivers, lakes and reservoirs culminates two decades of drought that has devastated not only forest, grasslands, wildlife and dwellings, but threatens some of the largest agricultural producers in the U.S., if not the world. While the forest and grassland will restart, if there is moisture, what will happen to agricultural producers?
And what if this drought in the West and flooding in the Southeast continues, the federal lands turned to dirt and sand and the southeast to swampland? What are Ms. Lummis's plans then? Continue to deny the reality of climate change?
PS. In response to another editorial: Ivermectin does come in human grade for parasites, in particular, worms. There have been a couple of in vitro studies showing possible antiviral properties. However, the doses required for those effects would be toxic for human beings. Perhaps some genetic modification could alleviate the dosage requirements.
In the meantime, PLEASE do not use animal ivermectin for humans. Many have found it not only unpleasant, but have required hospitalization. Human grade will not help with COVID, but should take care of any worms!