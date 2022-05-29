Interesting questions to ask for your opinion poll:

How many registered Democrats will change party to vote Republican in the congressional primary vs. how many Republicans would do the same? (Of course, this all relies on truthfulness.)

We all understand the Democrat/left hatred of Trump. Last time Republicans did this stunt was when Freudenthal ran for governor of Wyoming.

Just asking for a friend.

One parting question, how do you feel about Hillary now that the truth is coming out?

