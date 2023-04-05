The IPCC has crunched the numbers and reported that, at our current rate of carbon emissions, we have until approximately 2030 to curb emissions before we reach irreversible tipping points.
This news is alarming, yet I have only heard it briefly mentioned in a handful of news reports. The comments I have heard from people in town have been along the lines of, "Scientists said it would happen in 10 years, but it happened in 11."
That is not how science works. The scientists working on this can only project numbers based on prior experience, but those numbers may be higher or lower in any given time frame. Thus, the tipping point may be crossed in 2029, or 2031, or maybe not until 2032, but just because it does not happen in the exact year listed does not mean it will not happen.
The good news is that we have the technology and the information we need to tackle this challenge; we simply lack the political will. This situation is not ideal for anyone, least of all the scientists who continue to sound the alarm, but continue to be ignored. We can continue this "out of sight, out of mind" attitude if we want, but ignoring the problem will not solve it.
We are already dealing with severe storms, severe drought and water shortages, all of which were predicted by the scientists who have spent their lives studying this subject. The question now is do we want to find out how it will affect us once the more severe tipping points are reached?