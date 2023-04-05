The IPCC has crunched the numbers and reported that, at our current rate of carbon emissions, we have until approximately 2030 to curb emissions before we reach irreversible tipping points.

This news is alarming, yet I have only heard it briefly mentioned in a handful of news reports. The comments I have heard from people in town have been along the lines of, "Scientists said it would happen in 10 years, but it happened in 11."

