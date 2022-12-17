In this joyous holiday season, wouldn’t it be nice to just indulge a little and not feel guilty about that extra cookie or just one more piece of ham? Unfortunately, for many Wyoming residents, that just isn’t possible. Almost everyone is watching their weight or beating themselves up for overindulging because they are in no condition to deal with it. Either they are currently overweight, have a propensity for being overweight or suffer from some form of debilitating body dysmorphia.

The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way. Making better choices most of the time when you are eating and doing some reasonable exercise is all it really takes.

