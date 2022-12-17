In this joyous holiday season, wouldn’t it be nice to just indulge a little and not feel guilty about that extra cookie or just one more piece of ham? Unfortunately, for many Wyoming residents, that just isn’t possible. Almost everyone is watching their weight or beating themselves up for overindulging because they are in no condition to deal with it. Either they are currently overweight, have a propensity for being overweight or suffer from some form of debilitating body dysmorphia.
The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way. Making better choices most of the time when you are eating and doing some reasonable exercise is all it really takes.
Diet: The American diet is generally high in processed carbohydrates, seed oils and addictive amounts of sugar while being quite low in protein. From a physiological perspective, this is a disaster and leads to excess body fat, metabolic disease and mental decline.
Simply shifting that diet to be higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates can not only prevent, but reverse conditions like diabetes and heart disease. … Not to mention making you more stable on your feet and preserving your independence.
Exercise: While the news, internet and fitness magazines promote cardiovascular exercise as the end-all, be-all for fitness, the truth is that exercise in and of itself burns very little calories. What is needed is a way to up your metabolism in a more permanent way so that you burn more calories all day long.
The real secret is muscle mass. Without specific intervention, we start losing muscle mass at age 25, and this steady decline equals a loss in metabolic rates, which accounts for that middle age spread. To avoid this or reverse it, you need to start training and build more muscle mass.
Strength training is the key to a long healthy life without disease and guilt over another bite of pumpkin pie. It’s simple, low-impact, builds muscle mass and keeps you more active and mobile. Everyone should give it a try.