I have been reading all the different opinions and comments about decisions made by our representatives. I want to ask one question: Who are you people? We are supposed to be from Wyoming, The Equality State, The Cowboy State! We are supposed to live by a code, The Cowboy Code, The Code of the West.
With this in mind, I keep reading how we should censure one of our representatives! Demand her resignation! So, the person that was honest, had integrity, put our country and our Constitution above party; the person that spoke out against an insurrectionist and his followers – that’s who you want to punish? That’s who you want to make an example of?
And then you support a liar! A “wanna be” trying for some sort of power play. Someone that was willing to put aside the truth and honor for a political party. That was willing to sacrifice our republic, trample our Constitution and watch terrorists desecrate one of our most hallowed institutions.
This is who you support? This is who you hold up as an example of our code?
I just want to remind you of one thing: Think about how you will feel if, in years to come, some random person from some other state suddenly stands up and says, “Wyoming doesn’t know how to hold an election” or “Wyoming can’t be trusted to count its own votes.” See how you feel about the liars then.