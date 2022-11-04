What do you do when you see a military veteran on the street or in a store or restaurant? What do you say? Sometimes they can be difficult to recognize. They may be adorned in a uniform or simply dressed in everyday clothes while wearing a cap or shirt emblazened with the insignia of their branch of service.
They don’t ask for much, except for the respect they earned and deserve for stepping up for our country and defending our Constitution. They don’t boast.
A simple nod or handshake is a humble way of acknowledging their courage and dedication. An unexpected verbal “thank you” will usually elicit a smile and a prideful response from the men and women who served.
What do you do when Veterans' Day, Nov. 11, comes around each year? This moment in time is an opportunity for all citizens to display their respect and appreciation.
American Legion Post 6 will be placing flags on the graves of our deceased heroes on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting precisely at 9 a.m. If you desire to participate, please choose one of the five cemeteries located in and around Cheyenne. Please arrive approximately 10 minutes beforehand so our points-of-contact can hand out flags and explain what and how we place them on the graves. Everyone is invited. This is a wonderful opportunity for our entire community, especially our children, to see and take part in this annual and important tribute.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, we will meet again at all the cemeteries to remove the flags. They will be taken back to the American Legion at 2001 E. Lincolnway. The flags will be cleaned and bundled. Old worn out or tattered flags will be retired. If you have never participated before, this is your opportunity to receive a deep feeling of satisfaction and pride.
On behalf of the American Legion and VFW, we invite all citizens to join us at the American Legion on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. for the Veterans’ Day ceremony. We hope to see you there. Call 307-638-2526 with questions.