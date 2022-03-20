I am always happy to see some opinions that show another side of politics, other than the apparent status quo here in Wyoming. Last week, I saw how Rand Paul came out to endorse the "any candidate to run against Liz Cheney." No experience required? To me, that was the kiss of death.
In my high school days, there was a popular song named “Lunatic Fringe.” Somehow, that song sings to me of a growing number of politicians. Certainly, Rand Paul is in the top 10, right next to Boebert, Greene, Graham, Cruz (for sure), Hawley, DeSantis, Manchin, Cinema. The club seems to be growing as the years wax on. McConnell and Rubio are honorary members. Not sure about our puppy dog, Barrasso. Oh, and in that top 10, McCarthy is a true Lunatic Fringe leader.
I have to think "Lunatic Fringe" was inspired or really ratified by President “He Who Cannot Be Named.” Yes, the same one who approved not only hating your neighbor, but killing them, as well. Bullying, lying, cheating – all endorsed. And it appears the U.S. has adopted those attributes, as well.
I am not sure anyone in the party really has a known platform anymore. Seems "you say Black, we say white," "let's blame the other guy, no matter what," and "even if we have no plan and could in no way state how we could have done it better, bash your opponent." The top rule is, "if it benefits the actual general public, we can't afford it." Those seem the only clear platforms I see.
Once again, I am happy to see people state that they, too, know about the lunacy that has taken over politics these days. I am constantly amazed people want to build on and repeat those tenants, not move out of the void. My thanks again to those who are not afraid to speak against the madness. I applaud you.