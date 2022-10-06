I’m a Republican who was raised in a Republican household and taught to expect a certain standard of behavior from my legislators. I was taught to expect that my politicians would be responsive, would look out for the public welfare, would protect our freedoms and would work to make sure that our state prospers.

In recent years, I think a lot of politicians have fallen short of that standard. But one person who I believe will meet it is Ted Hanlon.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus