I’m a Republican who was raised in a Republican household and taught to expect a certain standard of behavior from my legislators. I was taught to expect that my politicians would be responsive, would look out for the public welfare, would protect our freedoms and would work to make sure that our state prospers.
In recent years, I think a lot of politicians have fallen short of that standard. But one person who I believe will meet it is Ted Hanlon.
Ted does not sugarcoat the problems that Wyoming is facing, but he doesn’t ignore them or let them inspire hopelessness. Ted is talking to people about the problems that concern them, and he is talking about solutions. He is aware of Wyoming’s high suicide rate, but instead of taking the “cowboy up” approach, and insisting that people deal with their problems alone, he believes in suicide prevention programs and increasing access to mental health care.
He knows that Wyomingites want the freedom to read what they want, make decisions about their own bodies and enjoy public lands. He knows that the world markets have stopped buying the coal and oil that have kept us going for so long. Instead of burying his head in the sand about this, he has ideas for encouraging renewable energy, and creating even more jobs in Wyoming than coal and oil have lost.
I encourage you to look into Ted’s positions and talk to him yourself – I promise that it will be an interesting conversation, and you’ll come away knowing that Ted represents the values that lots of us were raised with.