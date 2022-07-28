I don’t like Liz Cheney. I have never liked Liz Cheney. She has always been way too conservative, spouting “small government,” but regulating women’s bodies and who you can love and marry. She voted with Donald Trump over 90% of the time.
I don’t like Liz Cheney, BUT I will vote for Liz Cheney. I respect Liz Cheney. Liz has the strength and courage of conviction. Liz stood up and took an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and even when times got tough, times got insane, Liz stayed true. She was brave enough to put “the rule of law” and our country’s constitution before party. Even when her party turned on her – not only at the national level, but the state level – Liz stood fast.
I have read other people's comments about Liz, people saying the “Liz doesn’t represent me,” and I have to wonder, what kind scumbag are you? So, you are a liar? You are a cheat? You would allow the destruction of our democracy supporting a loser? How weak are you?
Liz is someone that is honest, has integrity and a willingness to fight for what is right. She might not represent you, but she represents me.
Liz, unlike so many others, both locally and nationally, has avoided name calling and backstabbing. No, Liz is right up in your face, telling the truth, voting the truth and investigating the truth, no matter where it goes. So, GO Liz Go!