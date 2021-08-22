I don’t know what developments will happen by the time this is published, but as I write this, the Taliban has effectively taken over Afghanistan. Everything we worked for these past 20 years has been undone, and people are swarming our evacuation planes at the airport in a scene eerily reminiscent of the Saigon evacuation at the end of the Vietnam War.
As I said in my last letter on the subject, I don’t know what more we could’ve done. But I cannot excuse betrayal and abandonment. And to those who write off the lives of Afghan citizens, or to those who say we did not go there to nation build, you are simply wrong. Yes, we defeated those who attacked us on 9/11, but the reason we didn’t withdraw after that is because consequences matter.
Our enemies now have another safe haven to operate in, and because of our inability to properly transition Afghanistan‘s military to operating independent of the U.S., the people of Afghanistan will now endure the renewed tyranny of a monster. We should have started such transitional training a lot sooner, instead of just doing tactical training. And I hold both Trump, who initially negotiated with the Taliban, and Biden, who carried it out, responsible for this mess. #BidensSaigon
I don’t know if it would be possible to send people to evacuate those who are crowding the airport before the Taliban close in. If it were me, I would like to pursue that option. As it stands, the task is now to deny the Taliban legitimacy, which means no more negotiating with them. People, including the Sinn Fein Party of Ireland, are asking that humanitarian aid continue to go to those in need. I don’t know how possible this will be going forward; the UNICEF was allowed to operate for a long time.
Beyond that, I think we need to make sure the country is isolated. If Russia, China, Iran or Pakistan tries to supply the Taliban, then we need to attack the shipments. And the Taliban themselves should be attacked and bombarded every day.