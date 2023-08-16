I read an article about the flood of 1985 in Cheyenne. I have to think about it being almost 40 years ago. What has Cheyenne done since then to prevent another disaster?

I see work has been done, but, once again, I have to wonder why has this city let all the irrigation ditches become literal jungles. It's only logical that in a true flood situation, all these ditches already clogged would all simply dam up and flood the nearby neighborhoods.

