I read an article about the flood of 1985 in Cheyenne. I have to think about it being almost 40 years ago. What has Cheyenne done since then to prevent another disaster?
I see work has been done, but, once again, I have to wonder why has this city let all the irrigation ditches become literal jungles. It's only logical that in a true flood situation, all these ditches already clogged would all simply dam up and flood the nearby neighborhoods.
Then, I read an article about the overwhelming menace of mosquitoes. Yet, there it is again, jungles breeding mosquitoes in all the thousands of nooks and crannies the rain has enlarged.
Then onto another article about how Hageman, Gordon, Barrasso, Lummis and Gray are all living in the past, trying to bring back more fossil fuels to further pollute our climate. What if next year climate change makes even more insane weather events? And the next year even worse?
Yet, Wyoming could be a leader in alternative energies – wind farms, atomic power. But again, it all comes down to the almighty buck, doesn’t it? Logic thrown to the wind.
I have to think "An Inconvenient Truth” will be our epitaph. We all knew it wouldn’t be easy, it wouldn’t be cheap, and it would take time – time that may have run out. Yet anyone that tries to make the “hard decisions" is deemed a traitor, a criminal or worse.
I love reading the paper, but sometimes I think the ostrich approach is much more convenient.
