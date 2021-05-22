During the past week, I saw that Wyoming was on the national news. How exciting! I watched a reporter from MSNBC standing in front of the historic depot in downtown Cheyenne and another speaking from downtown Casper. Was it wonderful news about our beautiful state?
Sadly, no. They were reporting that Wyoming has reached the top! Yes, we are the top state in citizens who refuse the coronavirus vaccine. What a distinction and a tribute to the intelligence of our citizens!
How can people even think it's a sensible thing to do – to refuse to be protected against a horrific virus that has killed over 3 million people on this planet; and over 700 in our own state? What if so many had refused the polio preventative in the '50s or the smallpox vaccination before that? Why has this become a political issue? Why is protecting yourself and others against a disease that is a pandemic linked so to politics? It makes absolutely no sense.
On another note: Why is Wyoming turning its back on its lone representative in Congress for standing up for the truth? Wyoming and Liz Cheney have been all over the news these past few weeks. I have seldom agreed with Liz Cheney, but in this case, she is right! That so many in Wyoming are calling for her to be removed from her position in the House is another disgrace.
Another distinction for our state is the fact that Wyoming is the state that voted the most for Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election – 70.4% of our citizens. Wow! We are really an intelligent group – voting for a person who has over 30,000 false and misleading remarks to his credit in his four years in office. Not to mention that he walks free after inciting an insurrection on our very own Constitution and Congress. Over 400 people who took his orders, "take back our country," have been arrested.
I love my native state, but not very proud of it in these last few years. I, and many others, are saddened by this.