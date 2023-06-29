The Bureau of Land Management is currently seeking public comment on its proposed Conservation and Landscape Health Rule. This rule promotes conservation to a status equal to other uses of public lands.

Many politicians are in opposition under the banner of “I support multiple use of our public lands.” I support much of the BLM’s proposed rules, strangely enough, for the same reason. I feel the proposed rules bring federal land management back to the original intent of multiple use and sustained yield – a management philosophy initially brought forth in the Multiple Use and Sustained Yield Act of 1960.

