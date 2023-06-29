The Bureau of Land Management is currently seeking public comment on its proposed Conservation and Landscape Health Rule. This rule promotes conservation to a status equal to other uses of public lands.
Many politicians are in opposition under the banner of “I support multiple use of our public lands.” I support much of the BLM’s proposed rules, strangely enough, for the same reason. I feel the proposed rules bring federal land management back to the original intent of multiple use and sustained yield – a management philosophy initially brought forth in the Multiple Use and Sustained Yield Act of 1960.
Since 1960, special interests and politics have moved us away from the concepts of that landmark piece of legislation. That act identified multiple use as renewable resources (outdoor recreation, range, timber, watershed, and wildlife and fish) utilized “without impairment of the productivity of the land.” “Without impairment of the productivity of the land” can easily, and correctly, be a definition of “conservation.”
Although the act recognized minerals as possessing valid existing rights, it also implied minerals were a singular use with the power to displace renewal resources. The act also implied minerals were not compatible with sustained yield – which is intuitive. Incidentally, the act also expressly stated “the establishment and maintenance of areas of wilderness are consistent with the purpose and provisions of the Act;” something non-renewable resource proponents perpetually deny.
In the intervening years, I feel far too much emphasis has been placed on minerals as the dominant land use on federal lands without adequate consideration of the “without impairment of the productivity of the land” provision – i.e., “conservation.” This proposed rule has the opportunity to bring BLM-managed lands closer to the original intent of multiple use.
These regulations are also an effort to ensure the foundational resources of multiple-use management (recreation, forage, timber, watershed, and fish and wildlife; and wilderness) are vibrant and resilient; characteristics not only necessary in today’s highly fragmented natural environment, but especially critical for survival in a climate-changing world. The public has until July 5 to offer their comments to the BLM.