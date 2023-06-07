I'm a retired resident of Cheyenne, a registered Independent voter, a disabled veteran and an avid reader.
While I support a parent's right to opt their children out of reading, hearing or seeing information the parents are opposed to for religious or other reasons, I'm against them being able to force others into behaving the same way.
These days, I constantly hear individuals and groups demanding that books and other information be banned or restricted in schools, libraries and public discussions, and justifying their demands by saying that they don't want children "indoctrinated" and want them to grow up with the "correct" personal values.
That's a line of reasoning which I find to be both faulty and contradictory.
Education is exposing people to a variety of information, while teaching and guiding them to use their own minds to intelligently interpret the information and form their own opinions and resolutions about it.
Indoctrination is limiting what information people are exposed to and demanding, and only allowing them to have limited interpretations and opinions and resolutions about it.
So, when individuals and groups demand limits on what information children and others are exposed to for fear that they'll be "indoctrinated," they're actually advocating for the very thing they say that they're against.
As for growing up with "correct" personal values, children mostly learn these things by hearing and observing the words, actions and conduct of their parents and other adults they're around, so concerned parents should be looking to themselves and their friends and associates to see what kind of personal values their children are learning.
The U.S. was once listed in the top five educated countries, but is now almost in 40th place – a development both sad and frightening.
Education is the cornerstone of true freedom and independence and the defining difference between slaves, serfs and free people.
This is why, historically, those in power have always sought to limit and deny those they control the ability to educate themselves.
I've always supported education, freedom and independence for myself and others. How about you?