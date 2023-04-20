I wish to thank you for the Sunday article about wild horses and the upcoming documentary regarding them. It will be interesting to view it.
Still, I feel there was some misinformation by Ms. Avis relating to the care and auctioning of the horses by the BLM. Having owned and trained a number of these animals, I do speak from some experience.
My primary concern relates the selling of these horses to so called "kill buyers." First, once you adopt a wild horse or burro, you do not receive the title for one year. You cannot receive a permanent brand inspection without the title. No title, no sale. You do get the proper paperwork to transport the animal, but the BLM requires you to care for the animal for one year prior to receiving the title.
This prevents selling the animal to "kill buyers." They cannot purchase livestock without a title or brand inspection. In addition, the federal Wild Horse and Burro Act makes it a federal crime to sell these animals to "kill buyers."
I have no doubt that this may happen, because it is not a perfect world, and the rules can be broken. If Ms. Avis is so sure of this, she should take her camera undercover and actually document this happening so it can be prosecuted. I would certainly support that.
The support of her project by the New York Times and the Western Watersheds Project indicates a political agenda that tastes of left-leaning bias and misinformation, along with a "warm fuzzy" emotional appeal.
These are wild animals and are managed accordingly, much the same as grizzly bears or wolves. They, too, compete with livestock for habitat. There is mismanagement there, too. No man makes a perfect plan, and it is the government in charge, which is worse.
I support Ms. Avis's project, but would be more inclined to believe her if she was more centered in her purpose. I look forward to seeing the film; maybe my opinion will change afterward. Keep an open mind, and keep to the facts.