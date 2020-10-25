Please vote! It is the responsibility and the privilege of each U.S. citizen to vote for our government officials. This election has been deemed to possibly be the most important election in U.S. history.
There are two very different presidential candidates and two very different parties. I have voted for the candidate/party that embodies the most pre-eminent issue, that of respect for the unborn. This is where we must begin in our decision to vote. As others have noted, if we do not have an overriding honor for each and every person, of what importance are the other issues of economics, jobs, health care, race relations, immigration, the pandemic ...