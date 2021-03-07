Almost every day, the news brings something new that scares the crud out of me. No, I don't mean the COVID pandemic. I mean the federal government being totally out of control.
For those who have missed some of the latest items:
For the short term, the president has delayed a plan to use the IRS to punish businesses that don't toe the Democratic party line regarding wages. That's right, according to these people, the IRS has a new function – political weapon. We have a Constitution and are supposed to live under the rule of law. Now it seems we've joined mainland China, where we'll live under the rule of the party, not the rule of law.
Yesterday, President Biden announced his plans to destroy the Second Amendment. Here's a sampling of their plans: If you wish to purchase a firearm, you will have to be registered, the weapon will have to be registered, you have to undergo a background check, and you will have to undergo a psychological evaluation. Guess they figure that if you want to own a gun you must be crazy. As part of his plan to destroy gun rights, the president also plans on driving the arms manufacturers out of business. He plans on changing the law so gun manufacturers will be open to lawsuits.
We have a Constitution. Now the federal government certainly appears to just consider the Constitution an impediment to their politically correct agenda. I just hope the Constitution survives until our next chance to vote. I want to live under the rule of law.