Raised in a middle-class God-supported atmosphere, I was taught to praise the truth and shun the opposite.
Looking to support the "working class," it became more difficult finding a difference between the major political parties. Shifting my voting strategy to a more constitutional atmosphere, I found a responsible desire lacking sufficient support to come to task.
Now, we've had the attempted overthrow and traitorous activities of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Washington, my Constitution and my government, which I swore to protect against all enemies foreign and domestic, not just in physical presence, but ideologically, as well.
Though handicapped by that service to that oath, I stand ready to defend that oath once again in physical and ideals that will always call me to the truth.
Having identified who was and is responsible for this attack, and the false claims that spurred its lies and violence, I must look to change my ideals again and do what I can to support those who are presently "frying the fat" from those lying, falsehood spreading traitors who continue to support those in and out of the political power grid who would continue the lies.
Looking for the truth is not supporting the popular party-chosen candidate, regardless of how many generations their gene pool has survived by lying and neglecting their constituency.
I must change parties and vote for the truth my oath has called me to support.
Liz Cheney is the truth because she follows her oath. supporting my Constitution and democracy, and is not supported by a "has-been traitor" who believes women should be grabbed by their (genitalia) and those in the military who died in service were losers. Warriors who died to save freedom for a draft dodger who uses that freedom to spread lies and attempt an illegal governmental takeover.
It's been said that man is the only creature who fowls it own nest. Make the responsible change and support Liz Cheney, because it's the right thing to do, and stop the traitor supporters of the fowling.