When I found out Richard Johnson was running for City Council Ward 3 the first time, I was like, "What!!!!???" That crazy guy I went to junior high and high school with? Then I wanted to know where in the hell was Ward 3? I was so happy to learn that I lived in it!!!
I was gonna vote for my friend, no matter what. I mean, he couldn't do any worse than what we had, right? What happened is he shocked me! The crazy guy I went to school with, that I thought had no focus ... had focus, he had a mission, he had a plan, he got me motivated to help this city that I love, he informed me on the real stuff the city is doing that is public knowledge already, he isn't a good ol' boy, he can't be bought by the system, he wants good things for Cheyenne, he wants Cheyenne to keep its heritage, but be in the modern times!!!