When I found out Richard Johnson was running for City Council Ward 3 the first time, I was like, "What!!!!???" That crazy guy I went to junior high and high school with? Then I wanted to know where in the hell was Ward 3? I was so happy to learn that I lived in it!!!

I was gonna vote for my friend, no matter what. I mean, he couldn't do any worse than what we had, right? What happened is he shocked me! The crazy guy I went to school with, that I thought had no focus ... had focus, he had a mission, he had a plan, he got me motivated to help this city that I love, he informed me on the real stuff the city is doing that is public knowledge already, he isn't a good ol' boy, he can't be bought by the system, he wants good things for Cheyenne, he wants Cheyenne to keep its heritage, but be in the modern times!!!

Tags

comments powered by Disqus