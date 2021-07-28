I was born here in Cheyenne in 1969. It's hard to say whether or not I'm proud of being from here, as even at an early age, I could recognized an abundance of ignorance within Cheyenne "culture."
I could recognize that bigotry. Sexism, racism and homophobia have a comfortable place here. It's as if Cheyenne, and much of Wyoming, chooses to remain willfully provincial. Small state, small minds? I have even been criticized for using "big words."
I find these things hard to understand, as they clearly show a lack of, if not complete disdain for, intellect.
As if the Matthew Shepard murder or the incident at McCormick Junior High weren't enough to point out this states ignorance problem, The Eagles Nest bar sold hateful T-shirts aimed at the LGBTQ community. What kind of lame-brained artist would even set pen to such a task?
It is my opinion that if you are racist, sexist or homophobic, you do not even qualify as intelligent life.
I guess I just wish my hometown would grow up. I wish I could be proud of being from here, but I can't.
The real shame is that I know there are many decent people here, many decent people in Wyoming. Too bad there's so much unoriginal macho energy making us appear to the world as uneducated hicks.