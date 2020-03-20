An op-ed in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, Eric Boley discussed a solution to the surprise medical billing problem that would be a major win for patients. Boley states, "The best opportunity for a solution to these surprise bills must include the Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR)."
I applaud his efforts to make IDR a solution to the surprise medical billing problem.
Senators Bill Cassidy and Maggie Hassan also understand the benefits of IDR and developed their own bipartisan proposal. Their bill is the best option out there, and should give Congress a good idea of what the benefits of IDR are and why we need to make and pass similar laws.
They made sure that doctors will get reimbursed for expenses. Most importantly, their law would send surprise bills to a mediator, instead of going straight to the patient.
And as a small business owner, I appreciate the fact that independent arbitration is a market-based solution, which is always best. No need for government and big insurance companies sitting in a room together setting rates, driving medical costs up and bankrupting Wyoming’s rural hospitals. I wouldn’t want big brother setting prices in my business; why would we want that in health care?
Unfortunately, we’ve all either experienced a surprise medical bill or know someone who has. It’s beyond time for Congress to get their act together and solve this problem once and for all with a solution that puts patients first. Let’s make surprise medical bills a thing of the past with a solution that’s fair.