The Democrats, John Brennan and Joe Biden, among others, are pushing reparations for African Americans, and how being a white male is heinous and terrible. I am against both concepts. Do Blacks think they have been the only people who’ve experienced slavery in our 10,000-year human history?
Jews were Egyptian slaves for 400 years. Native Americans had slaves from neighboring tribes; Britain made slaves of the Irish, Welsh and Scottish. Vikings had slaves from various countries. The Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Russians, Mongols and various tribes in Africa all had slaves from their neighboring countries. The Romans had slaves from a lot of different countries. My Irish ancestors were British and Viking slaves. Incas and Mayans had slaves and conducted human sacrifice; where are reparations for these descendants?
Slavery/human trafficking is going on today in various parts of China, Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East and many countries worldwide. No one is talking about reparations for these human-trafficked sex slaves!
If America is so racist, terrible, vile and horrible, then why are tens of thousands of people from around the world, especially Central America, wanting to come here in droves? But no one is leaving America, not even the "woke" leftist celebrities!
As far as being a white male, all of this white privilege/supremacy/fragility, etc., it’s all racist itself. Throughout my professional careers, the vast majority of my bosses have been minorities, people of color and women. They had medical degrees, PhDs; they were CEOs, directors, department heads, etc. In the Navy, my supervisors were mostly Black males; all were of higher ranks than me. I’ve had very few white males as supervisors.
About 650,000 white males died in the Civil War as the North (which was anti-slavery, fought against the South which was pro-slavery and mostly Democrat) fought to end slavery and free the Blacks. Throughout American history, it's been the Democrats who have held the Blacks back. The first seven Black congressmen were all Republican. I see this not as a civil rights issue, but as a political-control and destruction-of-America issue.