The Ethical Conduct section of LCSD1 policy states that school board members “Shall tender all decisions based on the available facts and refuse to surrender that judgment to individuals or special interest groups” and “refrain from using the board position for personal or partisan gain.”

This election cycle appears to have at least one sitting trustee and three candidates who have no regard for the nonpartisan nature of school board races. This slate of candidates has been openly endorsed by a political party, with one even going so far as to put the party logo on her campaign signs. These candidates have turned our school board into yet another exhausting political battleground where nothing gets done. The last trustee meeting ran until after 11 p.m. and accomplished very little.

