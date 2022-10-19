The Ethical Conduct section of LCSD1 policy states that school board members “Shall tender all decisions based on the available facts and refuse to surrender that judgment to individuals or special interest groups” and “refrain from using the board position for personal or partisan gain.”
This election cycle appears to have at least one sitting trustee and three candidates who have no regard for the nonpartisan nature of school board races. This slate of candidates has been openly endorsed by a political party, with one even going so far as to put the party logo on her campaign signs. These candidates have turned our school board into yet another exhausting political battleground where nothing gets done. The last trustee meeting ran until after 11 p.m. and accomplished very little.
I live in the South triad and will be voting for Shelly Downham. I have known Shelly for a number of years, both professionally and through her advocacy work to get South triad representation on the board. Prior to this election, all of the trustees resided in the Central and East triads. Shelly worked hard to get south-siders a seat at the table.
She and I do not actually agree on a lot politically, but what we DO agree on is a quality education for our children. She prioritizes things like safety, literacy and community involvement over partisan bickering. I know that she is running to be an advocate for all of the children in the district, while her opponent is running to score political points and push a national agenda that has no place in Wyoming.
These races are local for a reason. Outside groups have poured money into our local races and are wielding an alarming amount of power over the candidates they purchase.
Shelly Downham is the candidate we need to restore civility and to create a board of trustees that will get things done. Vote for Shelly, a local mom and south-sider for life.